A Week In Macquarie Park, Sydney, As A Freelance Content Creator On $16K

This year has been a diversion from working a traditional job, with a focus on travel and having fun, after two years of being immunocompromised and not being able to do either. I may come across as swanning around and privileged with the whole free dinner on dates and free stuff from Instagram, but I have spent the last seven years growing my platforms and not taking a day off for months at a time. Only recently, have I started reaping the benefits of the hundreds of hours of unpaid work that I put in previously. The cost of living is a topic that comes up in almost every conversation I have, and not included in this Money Diary are the countless times my card has been declined or been overdrawn. I choose to live frugally and save wherever possible.