I was kicked out of home at the age of 18 because my mental illness was taking too much of a toll on my family. I developed anorexia when I was 12 to cope with ongoing trauma throughout my life, and I also self-harmed from the ages of 11-23 to cope. It became too much for my parents and little sister to deal with. I was really angry about it at the time because I felt abandoned, but now I think it made me stronger and forced me to deal with my shit alone.



When I was first kicked out, I stayed with my boyfriend’s family until I could get on Centrelink payments, but that wasn’t a long term option, so I ended up living with my friend and her dad in their spare room. He was really understanding of my situation. He only had me pay $20 a week in rent, which when you're young, mentally ill, scared, alone, and broke (Centrelink payments were only $450 a fortnight) meant a lot. I was also on a lot of medication at the time that wasn’t covered on the PBS, so I was paying over $100 a month to have some semblance of mental health.



I lived there for about a year, and then my boyfriend had some savings built up from working as an apprentice chef so we got a cheap apartment together and I contributed what I could to rent and bills. After another year or two, I became more mentally stable and got a casual job at a curtain store, so I was able to contribute an equal amount to B. Then, I got my Cert 3 in Business Admin and got a full-time job as an admin assistant at a real estate. From there, I studied for my Diploma in Library and Information Services and got a job in a library that I love! My financial safety net is my savings, which isn’t that much, but I’m working on building it up so I feel secure.