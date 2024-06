How Sheena Zadeh-Daly Built Kosas Into A Beauty Powerhouse

If it sounds like we’re hammering the point of how viral the Kosas concealer is, that’s because the numbers are kind of staggering. On TikTok, 98.1 million videos have been made about the Kosas concealer at the time of writing, which is the equivalent of every person in the Australian population creating three or four videos each about this product. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to your mum’s neighbour’s daughter has posted about this product (probably), praising the ultra-creamy concealer for being brightening and hydrating (though I will admit that, on me, that also translates to some under-eye creasing ).