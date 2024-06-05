How Sheena Zadeh-Daly Built Kosas Into A Beauty Powerhouse

When speaking with Zadeh-Daly, it becomes clear that her dedication to ingredients is the driving force behind each product’s formulation. However, her inspiration extends beyond science; she draws from seemingly unrelated aspects of her life, infusing her brand and its products with a unique, personal touch. She explains that her love of beauty stemmed from her heritage as a first-generation Iranian American and she was deeply inspired by her mother. “My mum worked behind the makeup counter when I was growing up,” she says. “She would bring home so many beauty samples and I loved playing and experimenting with them — that’s how I fell in love with makeup”.