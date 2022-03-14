Both my parents have worked in finance so we had many frank conversations about money as far back as I can remember. Instead of getting physical pocket money when we were kids, we had a ledger that my mum kept for us so we learnt about money-in and money-out. My parents really wanted us to be financially literate — my mum's dad lost a huge amount of money in his life and was constantly in debt, so I think that was a bit of a motivating factor for them. On the other side, my dad's parents grew up in the Great Depression and were obsessed with saving money. They weren’t unusually wealthy (they were a builder and a stay-at-home mum) but they were good at investing and lived a very frugal life, so they left us all a very generous amount. But at the same time, my grandmother wouldn't pay for takeaway so she died without ever trying Indian food, despite wanting to. I think there's a happy medium in there.