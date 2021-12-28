When I was younger, I can't remember having specific conversations about money. However, I knew it was earned with hard work, and what we had always felt like enough, even though it wasn't a lot.



Since a young age, I've been a saver, not a spender. My parents encouraged me to get a part-time job when I was old enough and I started to save a lot of money — more than I have now! My dad specifically encouraged me to be a good saver and helped me set up my first bank account and super. Even now, he still asks how much I have in my savings account — he shook his head when it dipped below $5k last year.



My parents really wanted to see me go to university and get a proper full-time job. Even now, although I know they're proud of me, I can tell I stress them out when I say I want to continue working freelance and juggling other jobs.