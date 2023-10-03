What Does Being Horny Have To Do With Shakespeare? Quite A Lot, Actually

Making the symbols of horns at someone was yet another way to brand them as a cuckold. In François Bunel’s (1522–1599) painting Actors of the Commedia dell’Arte, for instance, we can see the ‘trickster’ character placing ‘bunny ears’ (cuckold horns) behind the unwitting man next to him, while making a silly face at the painter, much to the amusement of the other figures. The painting can feel so jarring to us today – if you place it next to the previously imagined modern group photo, there would be an uncanny similarity. The largest difference, however, is that when we snuck bunny ears behind poor Jeffery, we likely didn’t mean to imply his partner was regularly cheating on him and he was a fool for not seeing the truth (though I don’t want to make any assumptions!). This photobomb hasn’t lost its original connotations everywhere; in some places in Brazil, it’s still referred to as ‘corno’ (horns) and used to imply (if jokingly) the infidelity of the victim’s partner.