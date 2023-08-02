10 Ethical Porn Sites You Can Actually Feel Good About

Society, for lack of a better term, fucked porn up. We took something that should be nice, enjoyable and a healthy part of a sexual routine and turned it into one of the most problematic industries in the world. But in 2023, there is a cohort of porn creators who are changing porn for the better — and are bringing the fun back to watching other people have sex.
It’s no secret that the porn industry has been plagued with exploitation and abuse, and even women at the very top of the industry have spoken out about poor, and downright traumatic, working conditions. If you've ever scrolled through mainstream and free porn sites, you're likely familiar with the pervasive, damaging "storylines" including ludicrous sex positions, murky portrayal of consent and the fetishisation of race by reducing them to particular genres of porn.
But to paint an entire industry with the same brush is to discount the agency of the people who safely create porn, and those who simply love doing it. As consumers, it's paramount that we source porn videos that are turning away from the "by men, for men" mentality of the traditional porn industry, and actively seek out porn that is ethically produced and centres the pleasure of women and gender-diverse people. Ethical porn is proof that we can have nice things. It aims to right all the wrongs of porn, by centring consent, diversity and realistic scenarios, as well as promising fair work practices for all porn actors.
As a general rule of thumb, you can be most confident that you are watching ethical porn when you're paying for it. It's important now, more than ever, that we put our money where our mouth is to support the people and organisations looking to challenge the free porn industry.
Here is a list of the best ethical porn sites available right now.
Aorta Films
Founded in 2015, Atora Films describes itself as “indie queer porn” that streams “ethical fuckery”. We love to see it. Aorta works collaboratively with creators, prioritising safe and enthusiastically consensual working processes, and celebrates all genders and bodies. The site has a store that reminds us of a video rental store, and rentals start at $3.99.
Lust Cinema
Directed and owned by Erika Lust, Lust Cinema specialises in feature-length films. Aiming to challenge the porn industry by showing that it’s possible to make films with high-quality storytelling that incorporates realistic yet sensual sex, it offers behind-the-scenes footage so that you can see the process of producing ethically made porn for yourself.
Subscriptions start at $2.99 USD per month, but you can receive a free download when you sign up for the mailing list.
Joy Bear
Joy Bear is working to create a world in which sex is positive and free of taboos. The site's videos take a more “natural” approach to sex, and by that, they mean that they don’t edit out the funny and awkward parts of sex, as it’s all part of the fun and joy of getting down and dirty. Joy Bear assures that performers are promptly paid, protected and safe, and treated professionally. A three-day trial starts at $5.
Pink Label TV
Pink Label TV’s films have been inspired by the world of international adult films, like those movies you used to see when you flicked on SBS at midnight on a Thursday.
Launched in 2012, Pink Labels TV’s films range from softcore to hardcore, narrative and experimental, historical films from as early as the 1920s, plus documentaries, animation and more. This company claims that they want to push the genre to challenge conventional expectations of what sex should look like, with much-needed depictions of underrepresented bodies and desires. Pink Label TV also offers subtitles in an impressive 50 languages. Subscriptions start at $9.99 USD per month.
Bright Desire
Bright Desire is a small Australian production company run by a very intriguing person named “Ms Naughty”. Describing itself as “thinking porn... because our brains are just as important to our sex lives as our genitals”, this site aims to enhance and explore fantasy while showing the realness of sex, including intimacy, laughter, connection and real pleasure. It employs both professional porn actors as well as real couples having sex, and also offers audio-only erotica. Subscriptions start at $16.08 per month.
Light Southern
Light Southern is an Australian ethical porn site that was founded in 2011. In their own words, Light Southern wants to make you say “oi” a lot, and celebrates people who are celebrating themselves, producing bias-free high-quality stories that make people feel good about themselves.
Michelle, the site's director, has been a fixture in the porn industry since 2006 and is now known as a go-to for all things porn in Australia. You can purchase a ‘Lifetime Ticket’ for $60.
Dipsea Stories
Dispsea is an app that offers an ever-growing collection of audio porn and sexy stories, like meet-cutes and off-limits hookups. Co-founded by Gina Gutierrez and Faye Keegan, Dipsea is made up of a passionate team of writers, editors and directors who believe the devil is in the details. Every story and session released is created in house and in partnership with an incredible network of paid contributors and voice actors. There are free seven-day trials available, and monthly subscriptions are $5.83.
Dreams Of Spanking
Dreams Of Spanking is making ethically-produced queer and BDSM porn and has described itself and its teachings as “radically consensual”. Videos even include conversations between characters consenting to what they are comfortable with or not in their storylines. DOS also aims to educate its viewers on BDSM safety. Subscriptions start at £12 (currently $23 AUD) a month.
Lustery
Lustery is a creator-centred platform in which real-life couples can upload and share their own sex videos with like-minded people. It aims to provide a sex-positive and shame-free space.
This site believes the valuable magic of genuine passion and desire between real lovers is something hard to find elsewhere on the internet, and also makes for ethical and consensual porn. But this isn’t just sweet sex; couples share their kinks without shame or prejudice. Many of the videos include the couples telling you their love story, how long they’ve been together and how they feel about each other, adding an extra layer of emotion to porn. Subscriptions start at $8 USD a month.
Get Cheex
Get Cheex focuses on education just as much as sexual stimulation. It doesn’t want to be another site you feel the need to delete from your search history, and it doesn’t even really feel like a porn site. There are no pop-ups, ads or banners to be seen. As well as videos, Get Cheex provides audio porn and erotic writing, and aims to stimulate your own fantasies rather than having you rely on the visuals completely. Subscriptions start at $15.90 per month.