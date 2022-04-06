They never explicitly taught me about money, other than that I needed to work hard. Being raised in Australia, there was a huge language and cultural barrier between myself and my parents, but watching them make sacrifices and hunt for bargains made me aware of spending hard-earned money carefully. Even now, I can only ever recall three to four incidences where my parents actually ate out or splurged on themselves. Every penny was spent on our education and our home. Growing up, I have always felt guilty about eating out or spending my paycheck on a $200 dress because of this. In a certain way, I think I've adopted a very frugal way of living, so I'm able to throw my money into larger purchases such as an apartment. At the same time, it is also very restricting. For example, I've never travelled the world, despite having the means to, but that would mean that I would be spending my house deposit — something that I cannot justify to my parents. As they taught me, work hard first and set up your life early on, and enjoy life at a later date!