A Guide To Helping Your Heartbroken Friend Through A Rough Breakup

When someone is upset or grieving , it can often be really hard to know what to do or say, especially if you're worried about only making it worse (because patting them awkwardly on the back as they cry probably isn't gonna cut it). Even if you know for a fact that this breakup will mean good things for them, we have to let them get over it in their own time. So, what it really comes down to is how well you can console someone, and very importantly, knowing what to say and when during the delicate and volatile breakup process.