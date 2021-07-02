"The images increasingly reflect the changes in our relationship in ways that perhaps only I can identify," she says. "There were times when they were more withdrawn and private, times when it was me that was distant, and other times when we all felt close again." You just have to adapt to the ways in which life and circumstances change, she believes. "The main changes had to do with what each one of us was going through, and the degree of willingness they had to share their lives or be private at any given time," Sanguinetti adds, remembering specifically when Belinda married and had her first child. Her husband Pablo had asked Sanguinetti not to take pictures of their baby, Lucas. "I took that really hard," she admits. "I was so used to shooting Belinda in her home all of the time, so wrapped up in that, I’d failed to be sensitive to Pablo’s privacy." After a year passed, she finally gained Pablo’s trust; the first time he let her photograph his son she was overcome with relief and excitement. "All of the pictures were out of focus because I was so nervous," she laughs. If you want to do justice to your subject and tell the real story, it's all about playing the long game.