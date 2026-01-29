Jennette McCurdy On Female Rage & Her New Book, Half His Age

JM: I really tried to avoid being moralistic in the writing itself and to be more subtle than that. Okay, this isn't very subtle, but I'll say it. Waldo is very aggressive and is very forward and is, at times, you know, throwing herself at this man. He is still a 40-year-old man who should know better. I never stated in the book, but I'll state it here now. I really wanted to show this young woman who really believes she is in control and is really fighting to be in control and clawing for some form of power. She's still so vulnerable. She's still at an age that is so vulnerable. And yet at that age, you're not necessarily aware of your limitations, of the places where you're particularly naive or susceptible to outside influences. You don't know those things. I really think it was so important to me to show it through her eyes completely because. Most of us reading it are going to be a bit older, and we know what it's like to be 17. We know what it's like not to be in that naive position, and to be that susceptible to influence. We have all been there. It was so important to me to do it completely through her eyes.