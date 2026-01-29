Jennette McCurdy On Female Rage & Her New Book, Half His Age
I think there's so much value in our rage if we can access it, if we're not hiding it... I really hope [my book] will open up a broader conversation about what we can do with our rage and how we can find empowering ways of utilising it.
JM: Exactly. What does it smell like? My mind went to sweat again, but I'll say it smells like... I can't say where my mind was [laughs]. I'll say it: it smells like a certain bodily fluid. It tastes like sour patch kids. And it looks like desolate landscapes of Alaska, and then I'm thinking extreme close-ups of sex. It's not like we're seeing a romanticised shot where it's hot and steamy. It's like we're seeing a close-up of an arm. We're seeing that gut. We're just seeing the body hanging by itself. We're seeing cellulite, we're seeing makeup-less faces, we're seeing lips, and we're seeing drool. Just kind of the visceral, disgusting elements of sex.
I hope [Half His Age] makes people uncomfortable. I think there's so much useful juice in being uncomfortable... I do hope it makes readers uncomfortable. I think it will.