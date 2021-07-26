Sure, orgasms feel good – but what do they look like? We commissioned seven women photographers to create an image capturing what sexual pleasure means to them.
The photographers took the brief and went for it. The results are pictures that depict what it's like to feel free and complete as a woman, they portray the complicated relationship we have with our bodies, they show friendship and openness, self-love and BDSM. It's a mixed bag of images; the complexities mirroring our own mixed relationships with sex.
Click through the album to see why each photographer picked the subject that they did and how it relates to their own experience of pleasure.