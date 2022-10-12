7:30am — Alarm goes off and I jump in the shower and get dressed. Husband is doing kid's breakfasts and lunches today, so I only have to worry about myself. I choose a brightly coloured dress and jewellery as I need a boost this morning. Husband is working in the office today so I kiss him goodbye and then drop J. at school. E. has a psychologist appointment this morning. We drive down to the clinic and have the session. My husband and I take turns to take E. to these appointments — they are helping us all. I pay $160. We don't get anything back from Medicare as she sees a provisional psychologist — once she is fully registered, the cost will increase but then we'll also get a rebate from Medicare. After the appointment, I buy E. a bread roll ($5) from the bakery to eat in the car on the way back to school. Drop her off and then I log on to work at home. $165