9.00am — My wake-up time keeps getting later and later, which I'm not mad about. I think it means my body is accepting that it's in holiday mode and finally relaxing. I am typically quite a tense person and a bit of a stress head, but I think a lot of that has to do with working, which unfortunately I don’t have the luxury of not doing (unless I win the lottery). I head to the kitchen to make my first cup of coffee, then sit on my laptop to do more life admin and catch up on the news. Buying and moving houses takes a lot of work, especially with a tenant involved. When I bought the place, she still had three months left on her lease. This meant that I had to live back with my parents on a short-term basis. Once the lease is finished, my tenant is moving interstate, so she has no problem that I'm unable to renew her lease. Once my coffee is finished, I go and change into exercise clothes, put on a load of washing, clean the kitchen and make myself a protein smoothie for breakfast.