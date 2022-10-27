Here’s How You Could Win $10k To Fund A Sustainable Project Idea

Over the last few years, sustainability has been front of mind for many small business owners. But while it's created plenty of opportunity for innovation, putting those practices into play can be costly.
That's why we’re giving away $10k to a small business focused on helping the planet. So whether you're a local designer selling sustainably made lingerie, or a cafe owner with big plans to go waste-free, we want to hear from you.
All you have to do to be in the running is submit an entry of 500 words or less, explaining an idea you have about running your business even more sustainably. You'll also need to include a public link to your business or the project you're involved with.
Entries open on October 31st 2022, and you'll have until November 28th 2022 to submit your entry. The winner will be privately contacted shortly after entries close.
We can't wait to hear your ideas — good luck!