Why Is Everyone Feeling So ‘Stuck’ Right Now?

Humans have a natural tendency to compare themselves to others as a means to assess their own position and furthermore where they stand in society. We look to others to figure out if we are on the right track. The pandemic affected people in a variety of ways; some people were significantly impacted by job loss and homeschooling, others were more impacted by social isolation, and some people found enjoyment in a less busy and complex life. We all come from different environments and have different life experiences that shape the way we cope with challenges. People will be facing different challenges as we navigate returning to normality and comparing yourself to how others are coping or managing is not helpful. Try to focus on yourself and what is effective for you.