Time For A Wardrobe Clear Out? Sell Your Pre-Loved Gems Through Garage Sale Trail

Did you know that Australians are the second largest consumers of fashion in the world? In fact, according to the Australian Fashion Council report, the average Aussie consumes around 27 kg of new clothing per year and sends a further 23 kg of clothing to landfill.
But what if we could intercept that second batch and find something better to do with our pre-loved clothing instead? That's where the Garage Sale Trail comes in.
Over two weekends in November (the 11th - 12th and the 18th - 19th), the Garage Sale Trail will be taking place Australia-wide, offering consumers not only an opportunity to find a new home for their pre-loved belongings but also a chance to shop second-hand gems.
Last year, over 300,000 Aussies got involved, with more than 15,000 garage sales taking place simultaneously across the country. According to the team at Garage Sale Trail, that event helped to extend the life of over 3 million kgs of stuff, keeping those items out of landfill.
If you're looking to get involved but not sure where to start, the team at Garage Sale Trail have put together a few very helpful tutorials. This weekend, the company will be hosting virtual sessions with experts in the pre-loved space offering tips and tricks. There will be three sessions, including, "Secondhand Selling: what it takes to make it" and "The Secondhand Fashion Fix" which will offer advice on how to repair and reinvent your existing items to prolong their lifespan.
If this story has sparked your entrepreneurial spirit and you're looking to host a garage sale of your own, you can register for the event online here. Meanwhile, if you're looking to shop a few garage sales in November, and want to track down the ones closest to you, be sure to check out the website's guide to sale locations here. Happy second-hand shopping!