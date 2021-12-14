Content warning: This article discusses problem gambling. If you are recovering from or directly impacted by problem gambling, you may wish to disengage for your own wellbeing.
There was no shortage of love and laughter in my home growing up. But home could also be a place of angst and mistrust, of revolving periods of silence and suspicion. I could never quite pinpoint why, until I was much older.
We keep a lot of things from children in the name of protecting them. In my household, it was problem gambling. Someone I cherish has been in a toxic relationship with gambling for as long as I can remember. They won’t be named so instead, I’ll be using the pronouns they/them to refer to them.
Australia’s so-called love of sport and pub culture is well-documented and — some might say — even central to national identity. It could also explain why gambling is so popular here.
The latest statistics published by the Queensland Treasury in the 36th edition of Australian Gambling Statistics (a reputable source of gambling statistics in Australia) show that, in total, Australians lost more than $25 billion on gambling in 2018-19. Of this colossal sum, $12.7 billion was lost to gaming machines alone.
In the research “gaming machine” is synonymous with “poker machine” (or as we endearingly call them — the pokies). With the exception of WA (where pokies are restricted to the casino), pokies can be easily accessed from pubs, clubs and hotels across the country. With almost 200,000 gaming machines in Australia, half of which are in NSW, it’s not so hard to see how we got here.
When I think about problem gambling and its impact on relationships, I feel a confusing blend of heartache and rage. But also a distinct unknowingness. I never knew what was so appealing about the pokies. I would often think, how are they giving money to a lifeless machine when I’m here struggling to afford rent?
While I’m irrefutably grateful for the childhood I’ve been given, I’m slowly coming to terms with acknowledging the not-so-good parts as well: the friction and manipulation, the secrets and half-truths, the late-night driving-by-the-club to see if we could spot their car in the car park. And perhaps worst of all, the unkept promises to stop.
But as I grow in age and character, I’ve found strength in learning about the science of addiction. That addiction is a brain thing — a chemical thing. It’s not about willpower and it’s certainly not about morality. This helped me navigate (and put to rest) the question, 'Isn’t our love stronger than their addiction?'.
Dr Aino Suomi is a researcher and psychologist who has recently been part of a national study exploring the effects of problem gambling on family relationships. The research involved talking to adult children of gamblers and hearing their stories of what it was like having a gambling parent.
“In the research, relational impacts were more strongly felt and more devastating than the financial impacts of parental gambling, which is interesting because everyone always says the financial impacts are the worst for children,” says Dr Suomi, who works at the Australian Catholic University as well as the Australian National University.
Professor of Psychology at the University of Adelaide, Paul Defabbro, echoes the devastating impact of gambling on relationships.
“Gambling is a very secretive thing. Problem gamblers don’t come home smelling of alcohol — it’s hidden. So it usually results in a gradual loss of trust and a gradual disengagement from the family,” says Professor Defabbro.
For me, another unanticipated side effect of loving a problem gambler is the way it has shaped my relationship with money.
How I view and value money seems vastly different to the ways my peers do. Money doesn’t bring me a sense of security and it certainly doesn’t make me feel safe.
I tell this to Dr Suomi who responds, “For people who have experienced gambling harm, it might actually feel unsafe to have money around. Because they know it has the power to fuel the gambler’s addiction.”
This has been one of the hardest things about my experience. The addiction is bound to money, and we can’t avoid money when we’re living in a capitalist society.
Another paradox of loving someone with an addiction, is that the things you’re supposed to do to help them are the very same things that create conflict and fill you with guilt.
Lending them money often meant avoiding weeks of silent treatment and awkward dinners, but it also meant a single question would begin playing on loop in my mind — 'Am I enabling them?'. I always knew the answer was yes, so loan or no loan, feelings of guilt and self-doubt were inevitable.
To manage this, Dr Suomi recommends setting firm boundaries with problem gamblers.
“And in your case, setting boundaries means there’ll be more space to celebrate all the wonderful, loving things about your relationship with [them],” she says.
Setting boundaries is something I’m still learning how to do. So I ask Professor Defabbro how people can be firm and supportive at the same time. He says being a support person for a gambling addict is about being there to listen when they want to talk about it.
“Help [them] with practical things like managing [their] money. And be a distraction — make life better so they don’t need an escape,” he continues.
It’s heartbreaking to see someone you love fuel their own self-destruction. But in writing this story and reflecting upon my own experience, it's become more obvious than ever that addiction does not define them. But while addiction isn’t their fault, I do think it’s their responsibility to begin healing.
If nothing else, this story is one of self-therapy. I hope when they read this, it can be therapeutic for them too. And when they're ready, I’ll be there. With all of my love and the healing power of compassion on my side.
If you or anyone you know is affected by gambling, please contact Gambling Help Online. Support is available 24/7.
Gemma Pol is a Wiradjuri, Ngemba and Paakantji woman living on the lands of the Yugambeh-speaking people.