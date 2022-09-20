Dopamine Decorating: Where To Shop The Funky Mirrors You’re Seeing Everywhere

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
You've probably seen the viral Ultrafragola wave mirror make its way into the homes, bedrooms and selfies of just about every influencer on TikTok and Instagram over the last few months.
If you watched on in awe, hoping to get your hands on one of your own — or at least a very close replica — only to find out that they're A) incredibly hard to locate in Australia and B) over $2,000, then don't fret, because we've scoured the internet for some funky alternative mirrors to take its place, and boy, did we hit the jackpot.
From retro Y2K finishes and trendy squiggly detailing to gold-framed, timeless pieces, this list of eccentric reflective surfaces will give your place the bold pop it needs.