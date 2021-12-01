I grew up in a single-parent household, so money was tight. We didn't talk about money, but I just knew that we didn't have a lot and that it was a huge source of stress for my mum. Even as an adult, it was never really discussed. I felt like I lacked any kind of financial literacy. I worked in the credit card department at a bank call centre during my uni days, and learned a lot during that time, especially about loans, credit and APR. It really opened my eyes to just how many people also didn't understand the basics of finances.



However, I've always been the type of person to spend money — even if I don't actually have it. I racked up $20,000 of credit card debt to pay for my PR visa in 2016. But I just kept adding to it — I bought things I didn't need and couldn't afford, like clothes, makeup, nights out... trying to keep up with the Joneses! I felt really ashamed. I knew that these things I was buying weren’t worth the debt that I was getting into, but I just really spiralled and kept buying things to make myself feel better, putting myself deeper and deeper into debt. I remember lying awake at night worrying about it, but I just couldn’t seem to shake myself out of the cycle. It was a difficult few years.



I managed to make a real change to that cycle when I was made redundant a few years later. I used my severance pay of about $30,000 to pay off all my credit card debt and closed all of those accounts. It was a real life-changing time for me. I'm determined to never go back to living like that — I now take full ownership of what I earn and never live beyond my means. Stuff is just stuff, and I now know that nothing you can buy is worth jeopardising your financial security or peace of mind.