20 Bikini Bottoms That Actually Cover Your Ass(ets)

We've waxed lyrical before about the rise of teeny bikinis, but beyond itsy bitsy bikini tops, the emergence of barely-there bottoms is causing big issues. Just one scroll through Instagram will show you that Brazilian-cut bottoms and thongs are now the default shape for many trendy swimwear brands, with full-coverage styles often only available to buy from the sort of place your nan shops.
The coastal grandma aesthetic might have been all the rage, but is it too much to ask that our bikini bottoms be full, stylish and sun safe? (Burnt cheeks are no joke.) And if you're someone who likes to spend their summer in the pool — doing lengths, showing off an impressive handstand, playing mermaids — it's important to have a style of bottom that doesn’t ride up.
As much as we love a micro bottom for providing Hot Girl Summer vibes, sometimes you want a more reserved style to kick back and relax in. So, for those who prefer to be a tad more covered up on holiday, we’ve compiled a list of appropriate swimwear for your next beach trip.
Looking for a high-waisted brief with a bold pattern? What about a crinkle-cut bottom in a neon colourway?
We’ve got all the options you could wish for. To take a peek at the best full-coverage bikini bottoms on the market right now, click through the slideshow ahead…