In the last decade, the skin positivity movement has changed the way we think and talk about skincare. With the ‘skin positivity’ hashtag amassing over 200K posts on Instagram alone, the representation of conditions such as acne, rosacea and eczema has helped people confidently embrace our “real” skin.
To go even deeper, Refinery29 Australia and Swisse Beauty are hosting a free virtual panel on skin confidence and inclusivity to delve into the questions surrounding skincare and beauty culture.
We'll be bringing together some of the brightest minds in the business to put skin positivity under the microscope. They will discuss whether the beauty industry and skin positivity movement can co-exist, how to navigate the saturated skincare market, and so much more.
Hosted by Refinery29 Australia’s Managing Editor Kate McGregor, the panel will include beauty buffs and cultural commentators including Refinery29 Australia’s Style and Living Editor Pema Bakshi, Pharmaceutical Scientist and Content Creator Hannah English, Beauty Writer and Skincare Expert Alisha Bhojwani, Senior Product Developer for Swisse/H&H Group Joao Paulino de Carvalho and local beauty expert, Gemma Watts.
If hearing from some of the smartest skincare experts in Australia wasn’t enough, all attendees will receive a promo code for 50% off the Bright Boosters range as well as the opportunity to win a major Summer Self-Care Hamper, provided by Swisse Beauty.
The event takes place virtually on Wednesday the 8th of December from 5:30pm. Register for free here.
