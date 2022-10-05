They did. My dad owned his own business and my mum stayed at home looking after us kids, the home, and her parents. They struggled for a long time while my dad grew his business, but by the time I was leaving primary school, the business started to do really well. At this point, they started to put their money back into investment properties which also performed really well, given the property market. They talked about all these decisions quite openly, so I had a good idea of how hard they worked to get to their very lucrative position. Mum always emphasised how much they had to go without and how frugal they were, and why this was really important in getting to where they are now. I became a saver from a very young age and became interested in investments early on as I heard my parents talk about them. It also helped that I studied economics in school.