R29 Editor Picks: The Fashion & Beauty Items We’re Buying In April

As April settles in, we've been confronting three harsh truths: Love Is Blind is probably the messiest it's ever been, broccoli now costs $6 a kilo, and summer is well and truly over (a moment of silence). As the cool weather ushers it's way in, we've farewelled the sun and said hello to more unpredictable, Melbourne-esque weather across the whole of Australia — bright and sunny one minute, but rain and thunderstorms as soon as you get off the bus (because of course).
This month, the Refinery29 Australia team is attempting to equip ourselves with items that'll make these cooler months a little more worth it. Think: long-sleeved tops with an edge, luxurious skincare with a focus on hydration, and utilitarian cross-body bags that'll withstand the elements.
Ahead, our fashion and beauty picks for the month of April, courtesy of Refinery29 Australia staff.