20 Romantic Engagement Gifts For The Happy Couples In Your Life

When our dearest friends and family members get engaged to the love of their life, it truly is a time for celebration. But with all the formal parties to attend, the hen party or bachelor party to organise, and the wedding to plan for, it can be both a joyful and, dare we say it, slightly stressful time.
Especially since, at some point throughout all of this, you'll have to stop and think of a truly fabulous and thoughtful engagement gift for the happy couple to commemorate the occasion.
Birthdays and Christmas come around on the same day every year, so we usually have plenty of time to think up the perfect gift for our loved ones. But when we get sprung with an engagement announcement out of the blue, it can be hard to think of a truly meaningful gift on the spot.
To assist in your engagement-themed present shopping, we've compiled a list of the best gifts you can purchase for the next time someone in your life announces they're tying the knot.
From gorgeous glass vases, recipe books for two and romantic experiences, these gifts will be sure to prove just how much you love your loved-up friends.