This $3,500 Mattress Cover Is The Future Of Sleep Tech — But Is It Worth The Money?

After four months of using the Eight Sleep Pod cover, I found that it has significantly improved my comfort in bed and quality of sleep. Not only am I able to fall asleep more quickly, but I also find myself less likely to wake up feeling too cold or too hot. (Even in winter, I find super-warm fabrics like wool to be cloying and sweaty.) I also love that I can heat up my mattress while I shower before bed, and then lower the temperature down to a more neutral setting when I'm actually in bed. The best evidence of how well it works is that I haven't had to use the heater in my bedroom all winter (and Sydneysiders will confirm that it's been cold, especially lately).