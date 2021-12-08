3:00pm — I use my last break to have a pre-production meeting for a shoot I’m working on later this week. Once that’s over, my Apple watch starts yelling at me to stand up, so I stomp around my apartment, aggressively tidying until it shuts up. It’s almost as forceful as the Duolingo owl, who I am convinced will one day murder me for not practising my Japanese. Before I get back to work, I download the new Sims 4 kit (it’s all about plants!) so that I can play a bit after work ($7.95). I begrudgingly realise that if I want bubble tea, I’m going to have to fork out an exorbitant amount on delivery — you gotta do what you gotta do, so I get a $9 large green tea with strawberry popping pearls and spend $5.99 on delivery ($15) and sip on it while I game. I’m a big Sims player, so I’ve got all the expansions pack —sometimes I’ll get codes sent to me as part of my job, but generally speaking, I buy them myself. I shudder to think how much that amounts to over the past few years. $22.95