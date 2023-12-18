These Are The Beauty Products R29 Editors Couldn’t Live Without in 2023

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We all know the feeling of loving a beauty product so much that we savour it down to the very last drop. Some of us may even resort to cutting open plastic containers to ensure we're using every single morsel of the products we're really obsessed with. (Guilty! The Chanel CC cream is just really that good.)
With the year drawing to a close, we thought now would be as good a time as any to share our hero beauty products from 2023, highlighting our favourite buys over the last twelve months.
From the products we use every single day, to the ones we re-purchase without hesitation, consider the list below an editor-approved guide to beauty must-knows. Our curated edit spans buzzy It-labels (like Summer Fridays and Emma Lewisham), as well as industry megabrands like Charlotte Tilbury and everything in between.
Keep scrolling for our favourite beauty products of 2023. These certainly come highly recommended.