We Reviewed $1,222 Worth Of Emma Lewisham Skincare — Here’s What Made The Cut

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We think it's safe to say that Emma Lewisham is one of those rare skincare brands that shot to success seemingly overnight. The minute those little pink and purple jars hit the shelves, they had a slew of celebrities like Margot Robbie, Phoebe Tonkin, Gemma Ward and Georgia Fowler all slathering their faces with it.
If you've yet to be introduced, allow us. The New Zealand-born brand is a luxury, science-led natural skincare line backed by green science and innovation. Each product was formulated to work together while still individually performing a function. The result: clear, glowing skin.
It's also worth mentioning that the entire skincare range is designed to be refilled, which reduces carbon emissions by up to 74%. So once you buy a jar or a bottle, you can simply refill it again and again.
Almost sounds too good to be true, huh?! Well, the good news is, we — Zahra, Refinery29 Australia's Head of Editorial, and Bree, R29's E-Commerce Editor (pictured) — have decided to put the luxury skincare brand to the test, each trialling $1,222 worth of the brand's products to see if it's as good as they say.
For context, I'd describe my skin as combination, and as for Zahra, hers as sensitive and dry.
Let's get to it, shall we?