R29 Editor Picks: The Fashion & Beauty Items We’re Buying In August

ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
After a few properly cold months, we're welcoming August with open arms. Not only are we enjoying a few extra degrees of heat, but we're also in the throes of Leo season. And you know there's always some fun energy in the air when we're in the midst of the 30 days dedicated to one of the most flamboyant signs in the zodiac.
The Refinery29 Australia editorial team's fashion and beauty picks for the month share a similar sense of joy. We're loosening up a bit and injecting some colour and sparkle into our wardrobes, and the same can be said for our beauty routines. No doubt we've been influenced by all the celebrity looks we saw over the weekend on the Logies red carpet, not to mention the concert fandom fashion that's been flooding our feeds for months.
Read ahead to find out exactly what beauty and fashion pieces the team is shopping this month.