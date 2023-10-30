It happened in three stages. When I started university at 17, I was able to work while I studied which kickstarted my personal savings. When I began working full time at 25, the steady income and lack of time to spend money due to working long hours in the middle of the pandemic gave my savings a good boost and positioned me nicely to purchase my investment property. The final step where I became fully financially responsible for myself was when I moved out of home at the start of this year. I'm very grateful to my parents for letting me live at home rent-free for so long (I had intended to move out when I started full-time work but the pandemic put a spanner in the works). My parents remain my financial safety net as they would let me move back home if I ever needed to in the future.