7:00am — My partner and I wake up in a sopping wet tent. We're extremely grateful that the night is over and we don’t have to try to get back to sleep on paper-thin yoga mats for the 15th time. We’re on the last day of a three-day hike with a group of our friends, and we’re all sweaty, smelly, tired, blistered and burnt. We get up and make a pot of coffee and porridge on our camp stove. I am immensely proud of all of us for carrying all our supplies for three days on our back, being self-sufficient, and not turning back.



9:00am — We pack up all our belongings and sling our 15-kilo packs onto our bruised backs for the final 13-kilometre stretch back to our starting point.



10:00am — We all walk at different paces, but congregate at the beach on the way. The view is insane — we're the only ones there, and it feels like a postcard! We take some self-timer group photos and marvel at the view.



11:00am — We stop at the peak of the final mountain we’re traversing. I eat a few protein balls.



12:00pm — We stop for lunch. I’ve got two cans of tuna, and trade an apple for someone else’s cucumber. Others are cautiously picking out slimy, three-day-old roast veggies from a ziplock bag. We all discuss whether we’re going for the parma or the steak at the pub that night.



2:00pm — After the last two hours of scaling the perpetually rocky incline, singing Take Me Home, Country Roads, we stagger into the carpark, whooping and cheering. We pack into the car and head straight to the Airbnb we booked a few months ago to rest our sore muscles, celebrate, and drink a lot.



3:00pm — Our car gets hot chips on the way, and the other car grabs a case of beer. I pay for neither, but we’ll all put our weekend expenses into Splitwise in a few days. One of my feet doesn’t fit properly in my Crocs because it’s that swollen, so hobbling from the car to the fish and chip shop takes about three times as long as usual.



7:30pm — We walk down to the only pub in town. It’s a melting pot of locals, bougie tourists and schoolies teenagers. We all take turns to buy jugs, and I grab the first one ($25.40). Someone claims that you can’t taste the difference between Great Northern and Carlton Dry, so I do a blind taste test and get it right. There was no prize, only satisfaction! All of us opt for the steak ($42.00) except for one of our friends, who, having moved to Australia at the beginning of the spicy cough, has never eaten a parma. He’s super excited to lose his parma virginity. Fortunately for us, the steak is literally the best one we’ve all ever had in our lives. Incredibly surprising, given the averageness of the pub in general, but we agree it goes further than just being the first hot meal after three days of hiking — this steak is something else. Unfortunately for our mate that got the parma, it’s a huge letdown. Someone in the group buys us all a round of tequila shots. I buy half the table gin and tonics ($28.00). $95.40



10:30pm — We leave the pub with three newly acquired additions to our group as we exit: a trio of schoolies girls. One is in floods of tears and the other two are drunkenly explaining to us that it’s because of her boyfriend. Unfortunately, we’re all walking the same way back to our respective homes, so they stagger alongside us. They invite us back to their house and ask us what music we like and let us know that they have tonnes of UDLs. Luckily, it takes them a while to realise that we’ve turned down a completely different road from them two minutes into our walk. We hear their whooping and yelling grow fainter as we stride home and fall into bed.



Daily Total: $95.40