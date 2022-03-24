How The Swiping Game Director Nia Nguyen Creates Space For Meaningful Representation

The challenge is building trust as much as possible with our contributors while aiming to do justice in sharing their stories. When you give people the space to talk freely about their dating lives, especially in the sanctuary and safety of their bedroom, they can be very open. And the bedrooms are an incredible window into their personalities. I also think that, for some of our contributors, it was refreshing to be able to talk so freely about sex and relationships because it feels taboo to do so in our society. I’d like to think that people are watching our series and then comparing notes about sex and dating with their mates.