Ask A Therapist: I Can’t Stand My Mum Anymore. What Should I Do?

If you do want family to be prominent that can often be very hard work. Sometimes it can be done together, for example in family therapy. But often, it takes one person to be the driver of that effort. It might be one person (in this case, it could be you) who carries the weight a bit more to try and bridge those difficulties. On top of that some people are relatively rigid or fixed in their mindsets, and they're less likely to change than we are. But the one thing we do have control over is how we respond to other people's behaviour. Sometimes it's easier just to accept that they're not going to change rather than attempt to make them do so.