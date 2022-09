Ask A Therapist: I Can’t Stand My Mum Anymore. What Should I Do?

I have a really difficult relationship with my mother . As I get older, I find her opinions, viewpoints and personality at total odds to mine. If I'm being honest, if she wasn't my mother , she wouldn't be someone I would choose to have in my life. I dread when she visits, we have nothing to talk about and my mood drops, much to the despair of my partner who recognises who I turn into when my mum visits. I have had periods of time when we've not communicated but she just reverts to her usual behaviours after we've resumed talking. She is in her 80s, in very good health and fitness, still works part-time so on the outside, other people think she is amazing. But to those who are closer she is extremely negative, selfish and ultimately not very happy. Each time we do meet up or she visits, I find myself more and more distant from her. What do I do? Or what coping mechanisms could I adopt to make our relationship more bearable?