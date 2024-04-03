An Ode To The WhatsApp Archive, AKA The Dating “Graveyard”

The main reason I, and many others, like archiving people I date is because it is a form of self-preservation. If I need some space or time away from them before I respond, it’s really handy. When someone is not texting me back, I am my most productive. Catch me doing 10k runs (I usually run 5k), enthusiastically taking the bins out — whatever I can do to distract myself and prove “I don’t care” (fun fact about me: Whenever I say “I don’t care”, it often means I really, really do.). Robyn*, 28 — who preferred not to share her last name — says it’s the distance that the archive gives her, the opportunity to disengage. “If someone is going in and out of the archives it’s a sign that the situation isn’t working,” she explains. “The less invested, more hurt or irritated I am by them, the more they’ll be in the archive. Usually, it’s an act of creating space for myself.”