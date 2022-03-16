7:15pm — I make it to our reservation, where we order some ramen and drinks ($81). My friend and I constantly ignore each other when we ask for each other’s bank details. We grew up in families where it’s culturally more common to just take the bill and have your friend pay for the next one. The restaurant is a place I’ve been before so I knew we weren’t going to be disappointed. It's a fancier offshoot of a popular but more casual ramen joint in the CBD. It’s a little pricier, but I like the atmosphere more and it’s easier to drive to because it’s in inner suburbia with on-street parking. We catch up about things we couldn’t really talk about at work — her ex, her current friend with benefits, and how I'm adjusting to moving out of home. It was a difficult process, mostly because mum and I argued about it for months beforehand. I knew that it would be, which is also why I brought it up with her months beforehand. If it weren’t for her moving to Australia for a better life, she would’ve lived with her parents until she got married. But during all the lockdowns, I was at my boyfriend's apartment non-stop. I just never really moved out. Mum wasn’t necessarily happy about it, but I also gave her plenty of notice so she expected it. Last year, we finally moved into a two-bedroom apartment together. $81