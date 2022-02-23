Rent: $1,000. I have been living with my partner in a newly built duplex. His name is on the mortgage, but I contribute this amount each month, so it's kind of like I'm renting. The total cost of our groceries, utilities, and mortgage comes to about $2,650 a month. My partner and I are still getting used to managing a home and the associated costs.

Loans: I recently learnt that I had no idea how my HELP debt works. My tax repayment was almost $4,000 last year (I was supplementing my income at the time with freelance work), but it also didn't seem to make a dent in my HELP debt. I expressed my concerns with my HR department at work, and they reassured me it was being paid, explaining the process. I still have more than $22,000 to go, so I will be chipping away at that for a long time.

Gym: Usually $90 a month, but I decided to pause this until April when Omicron hit. I'm unsure if I'll continue with it as there are so many free workouts on Youtube and TikTok.

Netflix and Spotify: $20 (I share with my brother).

Disney+: $5.99 (I split the payment with my partner).

Just Dance Now: $3. It's embarrassing to admit, but Just Dance is a huge guilty pleasure of mine and a great way to trick myself into exercise. I can also host parties if anyone wants to come over and play with me!

Canva Pro: $13.75

Sweepy: $1 (Sweepy is an app that organises the cleaning I need to do each month into small daily lists).

Grammarly: $12. I used it more during my uni years, but it's still a really useful tool for writing.

Medication: $43. Managing my ADHD comes at a price, but I'm lucky that Medicare pays for part of my medication.