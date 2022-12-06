Sure, concerts have always been about entertainment and musicians connecting with their fans, but the difference is that now, audience members are part of its production. The bait of potential virality has changed the way people interact with concerts. Taking photos and videos is not only done for the sake of documentation or memory capturing anymore. The insistent obsession of non-stop recording is about what fans can take from an experience and ultimately what they gain from them, whether that be clout, popularity, likes or notability.