5:30am — My alarm goes off. I'm a bit tired so I snooze for about 20 minutes before getting up. I had a busy weekend doing Christmas shopping — I only buy for my immediate family, partner and a few friends, so thankfully I don't have a huge list of people to buy for. I also did the Sydney Harbour 10km. I don’t usually compete but because everything has been cancelled due to the pandemic, it was the first race I had done in a while. My friend was pushing me to do it in 45 minutes (which by my standards is really quick). I ended up doing it in 48 minutes which I was happy with, but I'm feeling it today!



6:30am — I'm very lucky and live just a 10-minute walk to Bronte beach and a 20-minute walk to Clovelly beach, so I'm at one almost every day. I usually do a run/swim at Clovelly on Monday’s with a local group I met about a year ago — they're hardcore and do it three times a week without fail. My legs are too sore from yesterday’s run so I go for a short solo swim instead and meet up with them afterwards. I really love swimming at Clovelly because it’s fairly protected and there are heaps of fish and other marine life like stingrays there. I’m definitely more of a runner than a swimmer, but the more swimming I do, the better I get.



7:30am — I have a coffee ($4.50) at the local French bakery with a few people from the running/swimming group. I grab a fresh loaf of sourdough ($7.50) while I’m there too. $12



8:00am — I quickly make myself some avocado on toast with the sourdough I bought earlier then get myself ready to start work at 9am. I'm a Communications Manager so no two days are the same which I really like. Today is a very meeting-heavy day but it’s good to check in with everyone at the start of the week.



12:00pm — I stop to have lunch — there's some homemade miso soup leftover from the weekend. My partner and I try to make bigger dinners so there are leftovers for lunch as we find cooking in bulk easier and more cost-effective. Alternatively, we have a few fridge and pantry staples so we have ingredients to make a basic salad or sandwich for lunch. I listen to a podcast called 7am while I munch down.



1:00pm — After I’ve cleaned up, I head back to my home office and I get back to my meetings.



5:00pm — I finish work and switch from my work computer to my personal computer to do some life admin. I email my patrol captain to let them know I'll miss my next rostered volunteer surf life-saving shift as I'm heading away for my birthday! I bite the bullet and buy some new bathers online ($73.35). I also grab a big bottle of body wash online ($36) which I'm gifting to a friend for Christmas as a bit of a joke as she always uses mine. I email my doctor because I haven’t been refunded the Medicare rebate for an appointment from last week — it’s a $88 rebate so well worth following up. Finally, I list an old desk on Marketplace and Gumtree. I’m not really fussed about how much I get for it cause I got it for free through an old housemate, but am really hoping to find it a new home so it doesn’t end up in landfill. $109.35



8:30pm — To unwind, my partner and I switch on the TV and I do some much-needed stretches and foam rolling. We’ve just started watching a documentary series on SBS Demand called First Australians. As the name may suggest, it’s about Australia’s First Nations people. Our history and the treatment of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples was (and in many instances is still) awful and confronting but I am committed to learning more because it's an important part of Australia's reconciliation.



9:30pm — A buyer from Facebook Marketplace comes to pick up the desk (+$30). I'm happy it sold quickly and more importantly that it was able to be rehomed and recycled.



10:00pm — I wash and moisturise my face, brush my teeth and then climb into bed. My partner and I tend to chat a bit in bed, but tonight I’m dozing off.