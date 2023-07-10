We Tried The Entire $480 Caudalie Vinoperfect Range & There’s One Clear Winner

ADVERTISEMENT
According to many skincare aficionados, there are a handful of 'non-negotiable' ingredients that everyone must incorporate into their routine. From retinol to peptides, the idea that these so-called hero ingredients are the only way to get 'good' skin is a story as old as time. It's also a myth. Everyone's skin is different, which also means that everyone's skin reacts to ingredients differently, and unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all when establishing an effective skincare routine.
Case in point: I've heard people extoll the benefits of using vitamin C for years, and I understand that it can help brighten dark spots, minimise fine lines and wrinkles, and fight free radical damage caused by environmental aggressors like the sun. But as someone with super sensitive skin, every time I've tried to experiment with vitamin C, it's ended badly; my skin gets irritated, dry, flaky, and red, and my typically calm, clear skin breaks out.
So when I heard about French skincare brand Caudalie's Vinoperfect range containing a vitamin C alternative that purports to be just as effective as vitamin C itself, my little ears pricked up. The range contains patented ingredient 'viniferine', which is derived from grapevine sap and promises to "diminish and prevent the appearance of dark spots for visibly even-toned skin".
However, I don't tend to blindly believe a brand's claims, and while content creators on TikTok appear to have fallen in love with the brightening effects of the Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, I needed to come to our own conclusion. So, I tried out the six key products in the Vinoperfect range — which include a serum, day cream, night cream, eye cream, essence and a mask — into my daily skincare regimen. Here are my thoughts.