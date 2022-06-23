When I got home I rushed to the mirror and pushed my face up to my reflection. True, my usually troubled hormonal areas around my mouth and chin had calmed down massively, little bumps on my forehead had flattened and much of my skin discolouration had evened out. My face had a calm, almost dewy appearance; a base level of 'normal' that I had craved all my life. I poked my boyfriend. "How does my skin look?" He narrowed his eyes in my direction and rubbed his chin, sensing some sort of trap. "It always looks nice..." he started with uncertainty. "No, no, like recently does it look better?" He leaned in close with comical effect, before pausing and saying: "I mean… It does really always look nice but it looks super glowy today." He peered again, now genuinely taken aback. "Have you done anything different?"