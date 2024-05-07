Not only does the Dragonfly cut a neat, compact silhouette, it’s also super lightweight — 7.9 kilos to be exact — making it effortless to push, even with a 12-kilo toddler in the seat and a full basket below. But even more important (to me, anyway), is that it's light to lift. If you live in an apartment or find yourself constantly loading and unloading the car, weight matters. The Dragonfly also transforms seamlessly into a shoulder bag with a comfortable strap for easy carrying or can be wheeled along like a trolley. Heaven.