Call me vain, but as someone who has loved fashion for years, aesthetics and design are always factors I consider. I find most of Bugaboo’s products to be chic, but the Dragonfly is especially sleek and at times feels like an accessory or an extension of my personal style . There are multiple colourways to choose from like graphite black and eucalyptus green, but as a lover of neutrals, I went with the desert taupe. The only downside here is that food stains and general wear and tear marks are more obvious. I’m sure it’d all come out with a professional clean, but I’m yet to test it.