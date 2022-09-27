But, I knew for the particular category I was in that there was a convergence of things happening that would make this path achievable. I can’t even tell you the number of people who told me I needed to launch the brand first before Sephora would even bother having a conversation with me. If I had listened to that advice, I would have never even tried to get their attention until years later, at which point, there may have been a different buyer in the category, or they may not have been as receptive based on the timing. Remember that your vision is unique, and if you can visualise a particular path, then run with it and trust yourself.