The Wellness Industry Has An Inclusivity Problem. Black Girls Healing House Is Changing That.

Yes, I saw. We have an apothecary, and during the pandemic, there were so many people who inboxed me that wanted to learn about crystal healing and the spiritual usages of it. Also, we really took off on Clubhouse, and there were so many people that wanted to learn about herbalism. I was blown away by the amount of Black women who did not even know what the word "self-care" was and didn't know about mindfulness and meditation. There were so many amazing topics we had on Clubhouse that brought the healers together in an audio space where they can actually talk and hear each other and learn about these things that are so ingrained into our ancestry. It's just really interesting to see people getting reconnected to these things. I've seen a lot of ladies quit their 9-to-5 corporate jobs to become healers full time.