Of course, hyperpigmentation is universal, but for those with darker skin, it manifests much more noticeably. According to Dija, this is because of the increased levels of melanin. "Whenever there is any inflammation or trauma, the melanocytes quickly go into action to produce more melanin to defend and protect against that trauma," Dija explains. Despite not having experienced obvious trauma such as acne scarring or burns, many women of colour may typically notice body hyperpigmentation on their inner thighs, bum, armpits and neck, which Dija explains is completely normal. "These are typically high-friction areas, which are subject to rubbing and chaffing," she says. "Equally, the underarms are often prone to pigmentation due to hair removal methods like shaving, which is a type of repeated mechanical trauma to the skin," adds Dija.