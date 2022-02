Although we often spend the most time, energy and funds on our face, the skin on our body is prone to similar conditions, be it acne eczema or dryness. But one of the most common conditions is body hyperpigmentation , and it affects those with darker skin more prominently. Hyperpigmentation is the umbrella term for when areas of the skin — whether on the face or body — become darker, and this is a result of melanin overproduction. Dija Ayodele, advanced aesthetician, darker skin expert and founder of West Room Aesthetics , explains that there are several causes of hyperpigmentation : "It could be due to sun damage, inflammation or any type of trauma to the skin," she says, and affected areas tend to vary in size. Thanks to stimulated melanocytes (which are the pigment-making skin cells), hyperpigmentation can develop on any area on the body.