A Curated List Of The 15 Best Op Shops In Melbourne

While Sydney's op shops reflect the city's many faces and massive suburban sprawl, Melbourne's curated vintage stores by comparison reflect the Victorian capital's undeniably unique energy.
Case in point? Melbourne's selection of consignment stores is on another level, defined by unrivalled collections of limited edition designer finds. The city's op shops offer an obviously more affordable take on fashion than their consignment counterparts, but they're still a rich resource for hard-to-find pieces that have the ability to add character to any outfit. Melbourne has always had an obsession with niche designers and streetwear, and it's in between the racks of local thrift stores that you'll see how the city's personal style has shaped how we shop forever.
If you're lucky enough to live in Melbourne or are simply dropping in to stroll the streets of one of Australia's most fashionable cities, there's an op shop to discover. Ahead, 15 of Melbourne's best op shops to find some seriously special thrifted finds.