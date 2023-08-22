The 25 Best Japanese Restaurants In Perth For Sushi, Ramen & More

ADVERTISEMENT
The first thing that my partner and I did when we returned from our recent trip to Japan was to immediately hit up the Japanese food scene in Perth. Yes, we were those insufferable people who wanted to compare Perth's interpretation to the meals we ate over in Japan. My only consolation is that we largely went on these eating ventures with just the two of us, so no one else was subjected to our endless waffling about our trip.
Luckily for us, Perth actually boasts an impressive selection of Japanese restaurants, with some top-notch eats and some interesting and varied spins on the classic cuisine.
So, without further ado, and in no particular order, here are some of the best Japanese restaurants in Perth.
Note: The term “omakase” refers to a degustation-like menu, where the dishes are selected by the chef.