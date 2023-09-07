From Trattoria Fare To Modern Fine Dining: These Are Best Italian Restaurants In Perth

ADVERTISEMENT
If someone asked us what our favourite food is, our answer would simply be “carbs”. Not any particular type, just carbs in all its many forms and delightful glory.
That's why it makes sense that Italian cuisine is one of our favourites to partake in on a lunch or dinner out; we will never turn down the chance to inhale a bowl of pasta or munch our way through the perfect, cheesy pizza. Not to mention, stumbling across a homely Italian restaurant that makes comforting food that you just can’t recreate at home will always be our idea of pure luxury.
Perth is home to some amazing Italian restaurants, so whether you’re a pasta fiend, a pizza lover, partial to an arancini ball or craving a hunk of focaccia bread to dunk into olive oil, there’s sure to be something for everyone in this list.
