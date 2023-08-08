ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We know that there are more sex toys out there than you could know what to do with. But, according to our anonymous shopping data, R29 readers are passionate about one kind of vibrator above the rest: clitoral stimulators. Of course, vibrators that buzz your clit into orgasmic oblivion don't come in a one-size-fits-all. There are palm and finger vibrators, suction vibrators, bullets, and even vibrating eggs.
If you're wondering what the cluck an egg vibrator is, it's time to learn. The popularity of the soft-shaped and compact vibrator has quickly risen to the top of clitoral sex toy piles because of its versatile design. The rounded oval shape makes it easy to explore the nooks and crannies of your body beyond just your clitoris; they can double as personal massagers on nipples, necks, and other often overlooked erogenous zones.
From wellness brand Maude's chic egg to an Amazon hidden gem that should totally go viral, we've hunted down the 18 best vibrating eggs that are just as good as getting laid.