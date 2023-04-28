The Sex Toys That Always Deliver A Toe-Curling Orgasm, According To 12 Satisfied People

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There's a big, wide world of sex toys out there. Tiny, medium or huge? External, internal or both? Suction or vibrating? Motor or manual? The choices are almost dizzying. So how do we know which one will give us the best time of our lives, every single time?
Ultimately, the exact types of motion, function and intensity of different sex toys are going to determine whether our orgasms go from "Okay, cool, I see your point" to "OMG YES!" What we really need are real-life testimonies and the nitty gritty details about different sex toys people have actually used to make an informed decision we won't regret.
So we asked some of our masturbation-loving and well-seasoned sex toy user friends for their definitive choice. We asked 12 Refinery29 Australia readers which one sex toy has given them the most toe-curling, out-of-this-world orgasm of their life, and here's what they said.